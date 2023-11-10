Las mujeres resaltan en la lista de nominados a los Premios Grammy 2024

La entrega de los Premios Grammy 2024 será en febrero. SZA es la artista con más nominaciones: nueve.
Le siguen Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea y Victoria Monet, con siete nominaciones; Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Olivia Rodrigo, con seis nominaciones cada uno.
A continuación la lista de nominados en las principales categorías de la 66 edición de los premios Grammy, que se entregarán el 4 de febrero de 2024 en Los Ángeles.
El premio más prestigioso de la noche lo ganará una mujer o el jazzista Jon Batiste, el único hombre que opta a él.
Álbum del año
“World Music Radio” – Jon Batiste
“the record” – boygenius
“Endless Summer Vacation” – Miley Cyrus
“Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd” – Lana Del Rey
“The Age of Pleasure” – Janelle Monae
“GUTS” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Midnights” – Taylor Swift
“SOS” – SZA
Grabación del Año, que reconoce la interpretación global de una canción:
“Worship” – Jon Batiste
“Not Strong Enough” – boygenius
“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
“What Was I Made For?” (From The Motion Picture ‘Barbie’) – Billie Eilish
“On My Mama” – Victoria Monet
“Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift “Kill Bill” – SZA
Canción del año, que premia la composición:
“A&W” – Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
“Anti-Hero” – Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“Butterfly” – Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
“Dance The Night” (From “Barbie The Album”) – Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
“Kill Bill” – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & SZA, songwriters (SZA)
“Vampire” – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
“What Was I Made For?” (From The Motion Picture ‘Barbie’) – Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Mejor artista revelación:
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monet
The War and Treaty
Mejor actuación pop en solitario:
“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
“Paint The Town Red” – Doja Cat
“What Was I Made For?” (From The Motion Picture ‘Barbie’) – Billie Eilish
“Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
Mejor Álbum Pop vocal
“Chemistry” – Kelly Clarkson
“Endless Summer Vacation” – Miley Cyrus
“GUTS” – Olivia Rodrigo
“- (Subtract)” – Ed Sheeran
“Midnights” – Taylor Swift
Mejor video musical:
“I’m Only Sleeping” – The Beatles
“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers
“What Was I Made For?” (From The Motion Picture ‘Barbie’) – Billie Eilish
“Count Me Out” – Kendrick Lamar
“Rush” – Troye Sivan
Mejor Álbum de Rap:
“Her Loss” – Drake & 21 Savage
“Michael” – Killer Mike
“Heroes & Villains” – Metro Boomin
“King’s Disease III” – Nas
“Utopia” – Travis Scott
Mejor Álbum de Rock:
“But Here We Are” – Foo Fighters
“Starcatcher” – Greta Van Fleet
“72 Seasons” – Metallica
“This Is Why” – Paramore
“In Times New Roman…” – Queens Of The Stone Age
Mejor Álbum de Música Global:
“Epifanias” – Susana Baca
“History” – Bokante
“I Told Them…” – Burna Boy
“Timeless” – Davido
“This Moment” – Shakti
Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino:
“La Cuarta Hoja” – Pablo Alborán
“Beautiful Humans, Vol.1” – AleMor
“A Ciegas” – Paula Arenas
“La Neta” – Pedro Capó
“Don Juan” – Maluma
“X Mí, Vol. 1” – Gaby Moreno
Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana:
“SATURNO” – Rauw Alejandro
“MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” – Karol G
“DATA” – Tainy
