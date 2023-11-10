Las mujeres resaltan en la lista de nominados a los Premios Grammy 2024

viernes, noviembre 10, 2023

La entrega de los Premios Grammy 2024 será en febrero. SZA es la artista con más nominaciones. Le siguen Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea, Victoria Monet, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, entre otros

Tiempo de lectura: 2 minutos

La entrega de los Premios Grammy 2024 será en febrero. SZA es la artista con más nominaciones: nueve.

Le siguen Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea y Victoria Monet, con siete nominaciones; Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Olivia Rodrigo, con seis nominaciones cada uno.

A continuación la lista de nominados en las principales categorías de la 66 edición de los premios Grammy, que se entregarán el 4 de febrero de 2024 en Los Ángeles.

El premio más prestigioso de la noche lo ganará una mujer o el jazzista Jon Batiste, el único hombre que opta a él.

Álbum del año

“World Music Radio” – Jon Batiste

“the record” – boygenius

“Endless Summer Vacation” – Miley Cyrus

“Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd” – Lana Del Rey

“The Age of Pleasure” – Janelle Monae

“GUTS” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Midnights” – Taylor Swift

“SOS” – SZA

Grabación del Año, que reconoce la interpretación global de una canción:

“Worship” – Jon Batiste

“Not Strong Enough” – boygenius

“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus

“What Was I Made For?” (From The Motion Picture ‘Barbie’) – Billie Eilish

“On My Mama” – Victoria Monet

“Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift “Kill Bill” – SZA

Canción del año, que premia la composición:

“A&W” – Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Anti-Hero” – Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Butterfly” – Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Dance The Night” (From “Barbie The Album”) – Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

“Kill Bill” – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & SZA, songwriters (SZA)

“Vampire” – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“What Was I Made For?” (From The Motion Picture ‘Barbie’) – Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Mejor artista revelación:

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monet

The War and Treaty

Mejor actuación pop en solitario:

“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus

“Paint The Town Red” – Doja Cat

“What Was I Made For?” (From The Motion Picture ‘Barbie’) – Billie Eilish

“Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

Mejor Álbum Pop vocal

“Chemistry” – Kelly Clarkson

“Endless Summer Vacation” – Miley Cyrus

“GUTS” – Olivia Rodrigo

“- (Subtract)” – Ed Sheeran

“Midnights” – Taylor Swift

Mejor video musical:

“I’m Only Sleeping” – The Beatles

“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers

“What Was I Made For?” (From The Motion Picture ‘Barbie’) – Billie Eilish

“Count Me Out” – Kendrick Lamar

“Rush” – Troye Sivan

Mejor Álbum de Rap:

“Her Loss” – Drake & 21 Savage

“Michael” – Killer Mike

“Heroes & Villains” – Metro Boomin

“King’s Disease III” – Nas

“Utopia” – Travis Scott

Mejor Álbum de Rock:

“But Here We Are” – Foo Fighters

“Starcatcher” – Greta Van Fleet

“72 Seasons” – Metallica

“This Is Why” – Paramore

“In Times New Roman…” – Queens Of The Stone Age

Mejor Álbum de Música Global:

“Epifanias” – Susana Baca

“History” – Bokante

“I Told Them…” – Burna Boy

“Timeless” – Davido

“This Moment” – Shakti

Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino:

“La Cuarta Hoja” – Pablo Alborán

“Beautiful Humans, Vol.1” – AleMor

“A Ciegas” – Paula Arenas

“La Neta” – Pedro Capó

“Don Juan” – Maluma

“X Mí, Vol. 1” – Gaby Moreno

Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana:

“SATURNO” – Rauw Alejandro

“MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” – Karol G

“DATA” – Tainy